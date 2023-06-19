City of Arkadag to be opened in Turkmenistan on Jun 29

19 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The city of Arkadag will be opened in Turkmenistan on June 29. This became known at an expanded offsite meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the celebrations marking the laying of the second phase of Arkadag's construction.

The city's opening is timed to coincide with the celebration of Kurban Bayramı (Eid al-Adha). The President signed a decree on celebration of Kurban Bayramı on June 28-29-30.

The construction of the city was initiated by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and began in 2019. Construction was planned to be carried out in two stages.

336 buildings were completed as part of the first stage, including residential buildings, public, educational, medical and cultural facilities, sports facilities and engineering systems.

