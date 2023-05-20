Ukrainian president arrives in Japan to meet G-7 leaders

20 May 2023 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday arrived in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders summit in Hiroshima.

This is Zelenskyy's first visit to Japan since the Russia-Ukraine war started last year in February.

He will participate in G-7 summit sessions and will likely deliver a speech on Sunday, the final day of the three-day summit that has brought together leaders from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the US, plus the EU.

On his arrival, he called the G-7 meeting an important event of partners and friends of Ukraine.

"Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today," he tweeted.

Zelenskyy also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"Ukraine, we're not going anywhere," Sunak wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Michel said: "Ukraine is unbreakable. So is our support and friendship."

Zelenskyy also plans to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is chairing the summit, according to Kyodo News.

---

