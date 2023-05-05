Qatar adopts speech recognition AI to boost prosecution efficiency

5 May 2023 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar has started to use AI speech-to-text technology in public prosecution to boost efficiency, local media reported Thursday, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The system will be used in criminal investigations and editing legal documents in addition to manual input. It will speedily extract useful information from speech and put them down in text, according to Gulf Times' report.

It would enable the Qatar Public Prosecution to better play its role and ensure the timely delivery of justice, the report added.

Testing of the system in certain prosecution scenarios showed it has high accuracy, the report cited the public prosecution as saying.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz