TOGG greeted with tears of joy on streets of Gaziantep

4 May 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Gaziantep residents flocked to the July 15 Democracy Square to see TOGG, Turkiye's domestic and national car, which they have been waiting for a long time. Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Şahin wished that the vehicle, which was brought to the square with great difficulty, would be beneficial to the nation, and she stated that they were very happy to see the domestic and national automobile in Gaziantep.

"Look who's here? TOGG has come," President Şahin said to the people of Gaziantep to support President Erdoğan and his team for the continuation of local and national services.

Uncle Hasan, a regular resident who saw Turkiye's domestic and national car TOGG the first time, could not hold back his tears. Sharing those moments on her social media account, Fatma Şahin said, "Turkiye's car, TOGG, is on the streets of Gaziantep. I will fall victim to the tears of joy of my uncle Hasan. We are very proud, very happy," she said.

