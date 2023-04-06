May Togg’s path and fortune be open

6 April 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Resul Ekrem Şahan

The vehicle was delivered to President Tayyip Erdogan and Emine Erdogan, who placed the first order for Turkiye’s domestic and national car, Togg. Expressing that Togg will be on the roads, President Erdoğan said: "Good luck, Togg." President Tayyip Erdoğan received the first Togg vehicle to come off the production line. Two separate vehicles were delivered at the ceremony held at the Presidential Complex. One will be for the use of President Erdogan's family, and the other will be allocated to the Presidency.

Erdogan's office vehicle Gemlik

President Erdogan's wife Emine Erdoğan had chosen the color of the car they ordered as Anatolian red and the Anatolian red car was prepared for the use of the Erdogan family. The emphasis on the 2071 target with Emine Erdogan's initials on the license plate of the vehicle to be registered in the name of Emine Erdogan drew attention. The license plate of the vehicle was determined as 34 EE 2071. At the ceremony, Togg's key and license were presented to the Erdogan family. The second Gemlik vehicle will be President Erdogan's official vehicle. Speaking at the First Togg delivery ceremony held at the Presidential Complex, President Erdogan made the following statements: “We are witnessing the fulfillment of our nation's 60-year-old dream. We placed the first order of Togg, the pride of our country, in 2019. Today, we receive the first smart device. I wish that Togg, one of the first fruits of the Turkish Century, will be beneficial to all our nation.”

Scams were made against Togg

Togg was born as a symbol of Turkiye's economic development, and global development, and has reached its current level of development. Unjust criticism started at the idea stage, and slanderers were directed. Much more than what was done for the Devrim [the first Turkish car] was done for Togg.

Orders break records

Its design was done, its factory was built, and it was produced and on the first day of its sale, Togg broke order records. The Togg is a special car that has passed all the tests. Hopefully, starting today, we start to see Togg on the roads. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the brave men, company managers and everyone who made contributions to the project.

It has been shipped from nation's house to roads

We send Togg off from the nation's house, just like the soldiers who are sent off from their mother's hearth with henna on their hands, like brides whose kurshaks are tied up around waists and taken out of their father's house. I wish you good luck, Togg. I say that God should not let a stone touch your wheel.

Anatolian color Togg for President Ilham Aliyev

Stating that the Anatolian color Togg will be delivered to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan said, “The color of Aliyev's Togg is Anatolia and it will be delivered today. It will also go to Uzbekistan. There are many who ask for favoritism from us, but we do not do favoritism. It is possible to do this in automobiles, just as we do it in residences.”

Togg is a source of pride

First Lady Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Tayyip Erdoğan, said, “We are sharing a very historical moment together. It became a source of pride for Turkiye. I am proud of my country. The use of the car is also very comfortable, it flows like oil, the turns can take sharp bends, and you feel very peaceful in it. If you use it, you will understand it," she said.

No obstacle can stop us

President Erdogan met with deputies and earthquake victims for an iftar (fast breaking) in the Kulliye. Addressing the participants here, Erdoğan said that Turkiye will continue to march towards its great goals with determination. Erdogan said: “We will not allow any obstacle to get in the way of the rise and push us backward."

We will stand up

“With Allah's permission, we will take firmer steps towards our goal of making our country one of the world's top 10 economies in the coming period. The experiences we have gained in this process will guide us in the restorations we will make in order to move the system forward and make it more effective in the coming period. We have clearly and unequivocally demonstrated to the whole world that in a world where the President, the deputies, and the representatives of the nation stand firm and take firm steps toward their goals, no trap can turn Turkey away from its path or cut us off. I believe that we will continue on our way with the same determination with you and our new friends who will join you in our new term assembly after May 14."

