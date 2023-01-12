Bayraktar tilt-rotor drone passes the critical test

12 January 2023 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Bayraktar Tilt Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle performed an operational altitude flight at 8,000 feet, Bayraktar Defense reports.

According to a post from BAYKAR, the drone successfully completed the test. Baykar also published images of the critical test on its social media account.

What is Baykar Tilt Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle?

Bayraktar Tilt Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is a Tactical UAV class aircraft that can carry out reconnaissance and surveillance activities.

The vehicle can perform automatic cruise flight, autonomous take-off, autonomous landing, and semi-autonomous cruise flight. Bayraktar tilt-rotor drone will switch to cruise flight mode after taking off with electric motors, the fuel engine will be active only in cruise flight mode.

There are three different options for the landing mode: vertical landing, landing on the fuselage, and parachute landing. The aircraft has a flight control system that can perform automatic route tracking, target tracking, circling, and returning home modes.

Basic flight performance criteria of the drone are: 150 km communication range; 45-50 knots cruising speed; 80 knots maximum speed; 9,000 feet operational altitude; 15,000-foot altitude ceiling; 12 hours flying time; 5 meters of wingspan; 1.5 meters length; vertical landing and takeoff; 5 kg payload capacity; 50 kg maximum takeoff weight; advanced features; fully automatic flight system; fully-autonomous with sensor fusion assistance; autonomous takeoff and landing system; semi-autonomous flight mode; fault-tolerant system architecture; triple-redundant flight control system; redundant servo actuators; electro-optical (EO) camera module; infrared (IR) camera module; laser rangefinder; laser marker and digital data and video link.

