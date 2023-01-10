Türkiye successfully tests new unmanned aerial vehicle

10 January 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish "Bayrak" company has successfully tested the Bayraktar vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Tests of an unmanned aerial vehicle with vertical takeoff and landing at an operational altitude of 8,000 feet have been successfully completed.

First announced by the Turkish Baykar company in 2019, the UAV with vertical takeoff and landing is also capable of performing tasks on intelligence missions.

