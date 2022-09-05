Iraq PM hosts US delegation for talks in Baghdad

5 September 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf for talks on the country's political crisis, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

At least 30 people were killed and over 400 wounded last week after supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr clashed with Iraqi security forces inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.

The clashes came after 10 months of political deadlock in the country.

Both camps disagree over the appropriate mechanism to dissolve parliament and hold early elections, key demands of al-Sadr.

His party won the 2021 federal election but was not able to reach the legislative quorum to vote in a government that excluded his Iran-friendly rivals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz