By Trend

Georgia is in negotiations with German Vensys Energy AG on wind power plants’ production start, Mamuka Mikashavidze, President of Georgian Wind Energy Association, said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Currently the talks with Vensys Energy AG, German gearless wind turbine manufacturer owned by Chinese Goldwind, concern the purchase of a necessary technology license needed for production.

"We aim to introduce the Permanent Magnet Direct Drive, which is latest invention in wind energy. This technology differs with electricity, which is generated by magnets. Also, it does not have an extra gearbox and does not require oil change, which is more environmentally friendly, and, at the same time, generates 12-15 percent more electricity," Mikashavidze said.

Meanwhile, the corresponding memorandum on the start of the industrial production of wind power plants in Georgia has been signed by the Ministery of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Ioseb Loladze, DELTA State Military Scientific-Technical Center, and Georgian Wind Energy Association in late March 2022.

