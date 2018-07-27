By Trend

The Turkish media has reported the death of the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen died of oncological disease about a month ago, and was buried in an unmarked grave, the media reported.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of a military coup attempt in Turkey.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup on the night of July 16, 2016 in Turkey. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, the rebellion was suppressed.

---

