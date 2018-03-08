By Trend:

Turkey’s Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army control most of Jandaris settlement in Syria’s Afrin district, the Turkish media reported March 8.

Presently, terrorists and militants of the Free Syrian Army continue to fight in the settlement.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey’s Armed Forces surrounded Jandaris settlement in Afrin.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

---

