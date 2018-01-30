By Sara Israfilbayova

The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus Pipeline) pipeline transported 6,3 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey from the Shah Deniz field in 2017.

The volume of Azerbaijani gas supplied to Turkey last year by 54.4 million cubic meters or 0.87 percent exceeded the volume of supplies for 2016.

Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a gas agreement in March 2001 providing for the export of gas from the Shah Deniz 1 field to Turkey. The first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas under this project have started in 2007.

Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) Gas Pipeline has been built to transport the gas produced in the Shah Deniz field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline has the capacity to pump gas up to 20 billion cubic metres a year.

First export gas was pumped into BTE in March 2007. The pipeline has four delivery stations, one being in Azerbaijan and three in Georgia.

The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) was built to export Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. It follows the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, where it is linked to the Turkish gas distribution system.

From the Shah Deniz gas condensate field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian, 10.168 million cubic meters of gas were produced in 2017, which is more by 4.7 percent than the indicator of 2016.

During the reporting period, the country produced a total of 28.59 million cubic meters of natural gas (2.6 percent less than in 2016).

The Shah Deniz field was discovered in 1999. It is one of the world’s largest gas-condensate fields. It is located on the deep water shelf of the Caspian Sea, 70 km south-east of Baku, in water depths ranging from 50 m to 500 m.

Shah Deniz Stage 1 began operations in 2006. It has the capacity to produce around 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcma) and approximately 50,000 barrels a day of condensate.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 30.0 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10.9bcma.

To date, about 88.5 billion cubic meters of gas and about 22 million tons of condensate have been extracted from the Shah Deniz field.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz