Earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea
An earthquake was registered in the Caspian Sea, approximately 127 kilometres east of Qala Station, early this morning, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Centre.
The Service Centre noted that the tremor occurred at 07:41 local time and measured a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 76 kilometres beneath the seabed.
No damage or casualties have been reported so far. Seismologists continue to monitor the region for potential aftershocks or seismic activity.
