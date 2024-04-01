Azernews.Az

Monday April 1 2024

Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation prospects

1 April 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation prospects
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov discussed with the representatives of Turkish companies Koç Holding and Aksoy Holding the possibilities of the implementation of investment projects in Azerbaijan and the prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister on his X account.

The post reads:

"The Azerbaijan-Turkiye union and the successful economic partnership platform are enriched with new contents as a result of joint initiatives. In our meeting with the representatives of the Turkish companies "Koç Holding" and "Aksoy Holding", we shared our views on the possibilities of implementing investment projects in our country and the prospects of cooperation."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more