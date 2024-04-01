Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation prospects

1 April 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov discussed with the representatives of Turkish companies Koç Holding and Aksoy Holding the possibilities of the implementation of investment projects in Azerbaijan and the prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister on his X account.

The post reads:

"The Azerbaijan-Turkiye union and the successful economic partnership platform are enriched with new contents as a result of joint initiatives. In our meeting with the representatives of the Turkish companies "Koç Holding" and "Aksoy Holding", we shared our views on the possibilities of implementing investment projects in our country and the prospects of cooperation."

#Azərbaycan-#Türkiyə birliyi və uğurlu #iqtisadi tərəfdaşlıq platforması birgə təşəbbüslərin reallaşdırılması nəticəsində yeni məzmunlarla zənginləşir. Türkiyənin "Koç Holding" (@kocholding) və "Aksoy Holding" şirkətlərinin nümayəndələri ilə keçirdiyimiz görüşdə ölkəmizdə… pic.twitter.com/67M4Ti8ivr — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) April 1, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz