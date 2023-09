3 September 2023 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of the moment of the earthquake in Azerbaijan spread, Azernews reports.

The epicenter fell on Kurdamir at a depth of 52 km. The force of the earthquake was 5.2. The earthquake was felt in Agdam.

Besides, the earthquake that occurred in the Kurdamir district was also felt in the districts of Saatli, Beylagan, Mingachevir, Yardimli and Gabala.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz