Meeting of demining working group takes place in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar [PHOTO]

1 September 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

A regular field meeting of the working group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance from liberated territories operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters established for centralized solution of issues in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation was held in Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency.

Chairman of the Agency's Board, head of the working group Vugar Suleymanov, authorized representatives of relevant state institutions represented in the working group, took part in the event.

Suleymanov, who made an opening speech at the meeting, informed about the progress of works carried out by demining institutions in the liberated territories in accordance with the annual work plan.

The representative of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in the working group noted that 4719 hectares, including residential infrastructure, were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in Kalbajar district this year.

The meeting heard reports on mine and unexploded ordnance clearance activities, as well as on the implementation of projects identified by the government in the liberated territories, discussed the issues reflected in the reports, and provided information on the equipment and machinery involved in demining operations.

The importance of implementation of information support in interagency joint projects to ensure action to combat mine threats was emphasized, and an exchange of views was held on the prospects for cooperation in this area.

Members of the working group were informed about the mine clearance project of "Yanshak Residential Plot" implemented by the Ministry of Defense and the completed project of "Kalbajar-1" a small hydroelectric power plant within the framework of their visit to Kalbajar district.

During the mine clearance operations conducted from August 1 through August 31 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan, 972 antipersonnel, 1,020 anti-tank mines, and 1,121 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

An area of 5,264.14 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

In addition, during the mine clearance operations conducted from August 21 through August 27, 2023, in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 256 anti-personnel, 92 anti-tank mines, and 71 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

An area of 528.1 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

