Armenian armed groups subject Azerbaijan Army positions to fire

12 August 2023 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

"On August 12 at 15:00, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand district," Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the ministry said.

---

