Russian peace keepers escort Armenian armed groups in Karabakh [VIDEO]

4 August 2023 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Russian peacekeepers continue upholding the Armenian separatist in Karabakh which is against the November 10, Azernews reports.

According to the received information on August 4, 2023, under the escort of the Russian Peace Keepers, supplies are being transported to the combat positions of the Armenians on the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road.

The 4th Paragraph of the Statement reads "The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation shall be deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces." However, the footage demonstrates that the Armenian armed forces cooperate with Russian Peace Keepers, let alone withdrawing from the region.

