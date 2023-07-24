Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan converge on positions on key issues

24 July 2023 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

The fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan was held in Bishkek, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, representatives of the two countries discussed prospects for cooperation in various areas such as construction, education, communications, defence, production and transport.

It should be noted that a meeting of business delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is scheduled for 26 July, which will be held on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul. It will give entrepreneurs from both countries an opportunity to discuss further cooperation measures and conclude important agreements.

"Economic co-operation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is becoming increasingly prominent and both countries are actively working to find new opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial projects. Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are also actively involved in various international and regional initiatives aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and creating favourable conditions for business," the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between the countries from January to June 2023 totalled $17.038 million (AZN 28 964 million), which is four times higher than the figures for the same period in 2022 ($4.228 million) (AZN 7.187million)

