Russian peacekeeping contingent supports Armenian armed groups, Foreign Ministry

16 July 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian armed forces are supported under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, this was stated by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, regarding Armenia's false claims on Azerbaijan's border checkpoint in Lachin as well as Armenia's purposeful obstruction on the communication lines connecting western regions and Nakhchivan AR of Azerbaijan with its territory, Azernews reports.

“In this context, it is clear that the attempts to politicize the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, which is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, as well as the statements on the alleged humanitarian crisis in the region are baseless,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

“Notwithstanding the above-mentioned facts, the complete withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces existing in the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet been ensured contrary to the 2020 Trilateral Statement, to which the Russian Federation is a party. On the contrary, Armenian armed forces are supported under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

It is also well-known that the unhindered communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is obstructed under various pretexts.

Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring peace in the region and will continue its efforts in this area,” the Foreign Ministry said.

---

