Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship made important contribution to NAM

Gunay Efendiyeva, President of the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage, made the statement at the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Thanks to Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship in recent years, important contributions have been made to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, major humanitarian missions have been carried out, and important steps have been taken to strengthen solidarity and achieve lasting peace.

Gunay Efendiyeva referred to the changes that have taken place over the past period and the consequences of the pandemic period and said: "This trial taught us to appreciate and value each other. We have witnessed a redefinition of our values".

The President of the Foundation noted that the Non-Aligned Movement has since its inception been a symbol of unity, independence, and non-alignment, and said that the movement brings together the voices of peoples trying to preserve their sovereignty and determine their direction, free from the influence of major power blocs. The voice of every person on earth is important.

G.Efendiyeva drew attention to the growing need to live together with tolerant values and to further expand intercultural dialogue in modern times. The President of the Foundation assessed the dialogue of cultures as communication between peoples, countries, and people. Among the main mission of the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage, which under his leadership studies and promotes the rich culture of Turkish people, an important place is occupied by bringing together different civilizations and acting as a cultural bridge between peoples.

"As we remain silent in the face of atrocities, the numbers are increasing. We must express our unity and determination in the face of this threat and challenge. To prevent such situations in the future, we must clearly demonstrate our just position and strengthen our solidarity," the president of the foundation addressed the event.

The President of the Foundation concluded by saying that the organization he leads can contribute to establishing closer relations between the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, promoting mutual understanding and cultural dialogue. "By using this potential together, we can achieve common development and progress," said Gunay Efendiyeva.

