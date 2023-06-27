Bayramov-Mirzoyan meeting takes place in Arlington [PHOTOS]

27 June 2023 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan has begun in Arlington (USA), Azernews reports.

It should be noted that today Blinken held bilateral meetings with the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries behind closed doors, after which the negotiations continued in a trilateral format.

The main topic of the talks, which will continue until June 29, is a peace agreement.

