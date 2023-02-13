President Ilham Aliyev: Italy-Azerbaijan relations provide interests of large geography

13 February 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

“Italy-Azerbaijan relations not only provide the interests of our two countries but also provide the interests of a large geography,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“I should also say that our cooperation is not limited to the energy sector. Italy is the main trading partner for Azerbaijan. Currently, a new building of the Azerbaijan-Italy University is being built in Baku. Italian companies are very actively involved in restoration and reconstruction work on the liberated lands - restoration and construction of religious sites, construction, and design of victory museums. So, this is indeed a very strategic partnership, and of course, today's ceremony shows that again,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

---

