Shusha to be nominated as OIC Tourism Capital in 2026

Shusha will be nominated as OIC Tourism Capital in 2026 within Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

Major work will also be taken to launch the operation of the OIC-UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Clean Energy Center and ECO Economic Research Center.

Founded by Panahali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding the epitome of the country's history.

In 2021, President Ilham Aliyev named Shusha Azerbaijan's cultural capital. Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha was also declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Azerbaijan joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 1991. Over the years, the country has been an active member of the OIC, as well as of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and initiated the establishment of new organizations to strengthen Islamic solidarity - the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), the OIC Labor Center and the Journalists Association of OIC Member States.

In 2006, Baku hosted the 33rd OIC Conference of the Council of Foreign Ministers, and in 2010, the 35th meeting of the Islamic Development Bank's Board of Governors.

December 8, 2021, Azerbaijan marked the 30th anniversary of its membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

