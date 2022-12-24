Azerbaijan amends composition of Azerbaijan-Dagestan intergovernmental commission - decree

24 December 2022 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 3, 2007 No. 2283 "On approval of the composition of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation by the Republic of Azerbaijan".

