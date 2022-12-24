Turkish FM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

I sincerely wish Your Excellency a happy birthday.

Our dear Azerbaijan is strengthening and developing day by day under your determined leadership, and the glorious Victory achieved in Karabakh has demonstrated this strength to the entire world.

Under the leadership of Mr. President and Your Excellency, we are determined to further elevate the solidarity and cooperation we have demonstrated in our region and all over the world to even higher levels in line with the “One nation, two states” concept.

It is with these feelings and thoughts that I would like to wish you a happy birthday again and extend my wishes for good health, a long life and happy years to Your Excellency," the letter said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz