President Ilham Aliyev endorses draft amendments to law "On Chamber of Accounts"
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed into law amendments to the Law "On the Chamber of Accounts".
The following changes have been made in accordance with the relevant document:
- Articles 34.1, 34.2, and 34.3 are given in the following wording:
34.1. Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts is paid a monthly official salary in the amount of 3,150 manats ($1,852).
34.2. Deputy chairman of the Accounts Chamber receives an official monthly salary of 2,800 manats ($1,647).
34.3. Auditors of the Accounts Chamber get a monthly official salary of 2,625 manats ($1,544).
- In Article 34.4, the words "official monthly salary" are replaced by the words "double monthly official salary".
- Article 35.2 has been abolished.
The law came into force on July 1, 2022.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz