The telecommunications industry needs rapid development, the former Prime Minister of Moldova, former President of Azercell (Azerbaijan’s mobile telecommunications company) Chiril Gaburici told Trend on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19".

"I had the opportunity to work in Azerbaijan and communicate with colleagues from Azercell. I see what is happening there, how the company is developing. The company should develop, and not stand still. Speaking specifically about the telecommunications industry, it is not what it used to be. Now the mobile phone provides us with much more opportunities. And most importantly, the key solution for mobile phones is access to the Internet. The main thing is to have it everywhere, accessible and affordable. So, we need to develop in this direction as quickly as possible. The more accessible the Internet is, the more customers and profits for operators there will be," Gaburici said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

