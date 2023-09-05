Azerbaijan, China to expand cultural ties [PHOTOS]

5 September 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli is on the visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC).

On the sidelines of the visit, the Culture Minister discussed prospects of cooperation with the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hu Heping, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the sides brought to attention that the basis of successful bilateral ties was laid by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also attaches special importance to relations with China.

The sides stressed that Azerbaijan and China enjoy fruitful cultural cooperation.

The fact that Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" has been shown in different cities across China is a manifestation of the strong Azerbaijani-Chinese ties.

The culture minister also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of theater, cinematography, museum work, library, preservation and restoration of cultural heritage, as well as language and literature.

The importance of mutual experience exchange in the fields of restoration of monuments, library work and cinematography was noted, ideas were exchanged on joint film production. Cooperation in the field of creative industries has been highlighted.

Emphasizing the importance of the Baku Process on intercultural dialogue proposed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, Adil Karimli said that the Chinese government always pays attention to the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum held in Azerbaijan within this platform.

He invited the Chinese side to participate in the next forum to be held in Baku in 2024. The Chinese minister accepted the invitation and expressed his gratitude.

Minister Hu Hipin voiced the proposal to hold the Chinese Culture Week in Azerbaijan next year.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

After the meeting, the delegation laid a wreath in front of the bust of the world-famous Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Beijing's Chaoyang Park.

The delegation is on a visit to China until September 9.

Note that Azerbaijan and China successfully cooperate in different fields.

Economic ties between Azerbaijan and China play a large role in the bilateral political relationships.

In 2017, China became Azerbaijan's 4th largest trading partner.

In January-July 2023, the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to China increased by 120 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

Azerbaijan Trade House has been recently established under the presidential instructions.

The Trade House intends to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Chinese market and expand the export of Azerbaijani products.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz