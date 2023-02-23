National Library presents virtual exhibition on Khojaly genocide

23 February 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual exhibition devoted to Khojaly genocide.

The Khojaly genocide entered the history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic pages.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

