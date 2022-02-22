By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov will hold a master class at Moscow State Institute of Music on February 22.

The world-famous opera singer will hold an exclusive lesson for young vocalists, winners of the Moscow Mayor's Grants 20221 in the field of culture and art as well as the students of the Moscow State Institute of Music.

The master class participants have a chance to learn more about vocal art and get professional advice from the opera singer.

Recall that Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the Moscow State Institute of Music last year.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz