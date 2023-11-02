3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Medical Innovations kicks off

2 November 2023 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Health Minister Teymur Musayev, Chairman of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev, Executive Director of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov, and other officials attended the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

Medinex exhibition will once again serve as an effective platform for industry professionals and entrepreneurs to develop business relations, establish new ties, exchange relevant information and conclude favorable contracts.

It was emphasized that this year's exhibitions are timed to coincide with a significant year. This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan, and outstanding political and state figure. A Medical Innovations Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev will be organized in the presentation zone of the exhibition. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the birth of Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding ophthalmologist and academician who made a significant contribution to the development of the medical sphere. A panel discussion on ophthalmology dedicated to this significant event will be held at the exhibition.

At the exhibition, leading domestic and foreign manufacturers and distributors will present their novelties and services, which will help improve the country's clinics, meet consumers' demands, and increase the efficiency of treatment.

A total of 100 companies from 14 countries took part in the exhibition. Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Germany, Belarus, South Korea, China, Algeria, the Russian Federation, France, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye and other countries. The exposition will bring together specialized companies from different countries as well as important local companies such as "Diamed CO", "Arash Medical Company", "ASMEDICAL", "Labservice LTD", "IHG" (International Health Group), and "Biopharma AFEZCO.". In addition to foreign companies, the event is also attended by leading local distributors of medical equipment, partners of global manufacturers, and local manufacturers of products under the brand "Made in Azerbaijan".

This year, Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as various regions of Russia (Yaroslavl, Moscow, and Sverdlovsk), as well as the Republic of Tatarstan, will present their collective stands.

It is worth noting that the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) are the official sponsors of the Medinex-2023 exhibition.

