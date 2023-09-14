Azernews.Az

Thursday September 14 2023

Tax revenues collected by State Tax Service saw an increase of 23.4%

14 September 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)
Tax revenues collected by State Tax Service saw an increase of 23.4%

From January to August 2023, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022, tax revenues collected by the State Tax Service saw an increase of 23.4%, totaling 12,080,400,000 manats ($7,106,334,421), Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Azernews reports.

