Tax revenues collected by State Tax Service saw an increase of 23.4%
From January to August 2023, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022, tax revenues collected by the State Tax Service saw an increase of 23.4%, totaling 12,080,400,000 manats ($7,106,334,421), Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Azernews reports.
