Azernews.Az

Monday September 11 2023

State Agency reveals inflation rate in Azerbaijan for August

11 September 2023 19:03 (UTC+04:00)
State Agency reveals inflation rate in Azerbaijan for August

The State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan (SSCA) has made a report on inflation in Azerbaijan for the past eight months of 2023 years.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more