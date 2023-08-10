State Agency reveals inflation rate in Azerbaijan

10 August 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan has made a report on inflation in Azerbaijan for the past four months of 2023 years.

According to the report, the rate of inflation increased by 12.2 percent in January-July 2023, Azernews reports, citing the SSC.

Also, in the same period, the consumer price index (inflation indicator) was 14.3 percent for food products, beverages, and tobacco products, 11 percent for non-food products, and paid services to the population increased by 10.4 percent.

The consumer price index for food products, beverages, and tobacco products in July 2023, increased by 0.9 percent versus to previous month, and it increased by 9.7 percent compared with July 2022.

Meanwhile, in July 2023, the consumer price index for non-food products increased by 1 percent compared to June 2023 and rose by 8.8 percent compared to July 2022.

