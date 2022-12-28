Azerbaijan's ASCO discloses annual interest rate on EBRD loan

28 December 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The annual loan interest rate of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC can take advantage of, will be around five percent, Chairman of ASCO Rauf Valiyev told reporters on the sidelines of today's bond auction, Trend reports.

According to him, the final decision on obtaining credit for ASCO has not yet been made.

The EBRD offered ASCO a loan of $100 million for the development of its activities.

