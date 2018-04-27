By Kamila Aliyeva

A seminar of the well-known Turkish businessman, writer and inventor Ataman Ozbay entitled “Life, Happiness, Success” (Hayat, Mutluluk, Başarı) will be held at Pullman Baku Hotel on May 9, the press service of ASAN Könüllüləri told Trend Life.

The event is organized by ASAN Könüllüləri with the assistance of the Istanbul University (İstanbul Şehir Üniversiteti) Edex and lB Club.

Ataman Ozbay is the inventor of the first device for the production of wet wipes, as well as some of its varieties, the inventor of colored acetone, a number of products for eyes cleaning and hair washing, etc.

He is also the creator of the following companies and brands: Şelale, Premax, Lemonni, Uni Wipes, Uni Med, Uni Baby, Mentholix, Wogi, Woc, Comfort, and Uni Care.

Ataman Ozbay is the author of such books as “7 Yaşımda Bindiğim Kamyonun Frenleri Patladı ve Hayata Yuvarlandım” and “AŞK BU -Başarı ve Mutluluğun Sırrı-Değerlerle Yönetmek”.

For more information, please contact: (+99412) 444 74 44 (26 39), (+99450) 729 95 39

