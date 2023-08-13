Yerevan looks for support for separatism in UN Security Council

13 August 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

To begin with, I will present information that was confirmed by the Armenian media and the Garabagh separatists. So, with the mediation and accompaniment of the ICRC, 10 patients of the "Republican Medical Center" CJSC of the so-called "Ministry of Health of Artsakh", together with their escorts, were taken to specialized medical centers in Armenia on August 12 to receive emergency specialized medical care.

It was also indicated that during the day it is planned to return 9 patients to the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, along with accompanying persons, who were sent to Armenia for treatment within the framework of the state order, in ICRC vehicles during the day. That is, the Armenian side recognizes that there is no 'blockade' of the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan also confirms that the passage through the Lachin border checkpoint is open. It is indicated that in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, a total of 9 vehicles belonging to the ICRC, 30 people (of which 3 members of the ICRC, 9 drivers, 10 patients, 7 accompanying persons, 1 medical worker) passed through the checkpoint.

Against this background, we see that Armenia applied to the UN with a request to urgently convene a meeting of the Security Council "in connection with the so-called blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the deterioration as a result of the humanitarian situation". The statement was published on the UN page at X (Twitter). I consider it important to acquaint readers with the scale of the recorded cynicism and stupidity of official Yerevan.

The Armenian government asks for the intervention of the UN Security Council, as the main body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, "to prevent massive atrocities, including war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and genocide".

The first thing that comes to mind in this regard is that for decades Armenia has calmly ignored the adopted resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly. That is, to appeal to an international organization, whose resolutions the RA itself does not comply with, is some kind of completely amazing "trick" even for the Armenian side. Especially since another event happened today.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army by the Armed Forces of Armenia on the border by Armenian illegal armed groups (IAF) in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. So these same Armenian illegal armed formations should have been disbanded precisely in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

This, as we see, did not happen. And the responsibility for what happened lies with the official Yerevan, which, instead of implementing the UN resolutions already adopted more than two decades ago, is itself scribbling slander in the UN Security Council. Moreover, it does not cite arguments, but myths that have been repeatedly refuted even by Armenian bloggers close to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, in fact, exposes Pashinyan in a truly idiotic way. He has repeatedly recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region and enclaves? Recognized. Accordingly, what the RA MFA is doing now is an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. And they are also trying to involve the UN Security Council in this adventure.

In fact, it was an attempt to get the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution that would mean disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In Yerevan, they understand that this is simply impossible, because it will be the opening of the notorious "Pandora's box", which will lead to a "parade of separatists" everywhere and everywhere?! If they do not understand, then I will remind you of the event that just happened.

The US, UK, France, Albania, Japan and Malta issued a joint statement on the 15th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Georgia. In this document, they called on Russia to return South Ossetia and Abkhazia under the control of official Tbilisi. Why was this resolution adopted? Because there is a recognition of the territorial integrity of Georgia.

But the just position of official Baku is based exactly on this - on the principle of the territorial integrity of states. Going contrary to which, the UN Security Council will put in a ridiculous light its support for Ukraine in the war that Russia imposed on it. It is impossible to maintain the territorial integrity of Ukraine, condemning the occupation of its territories by the Russian Federation, while following the lead of official Yerevan, which is pushing the UN Security Council to openly support the Karabakh separatists! But, we have already seen more than once that the voice of reason and the actions of the Armenian leadership are two non-intersecting lines.

