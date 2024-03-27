Bologna's leaning tower to be secured with Pisa scaffolding

27 March 2024 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Bologna's leaning tower will be secured with scaffolding from the Leaning Tower of Pisa as part of moves to stop it from falling over completely, Mayor Matteo Lepore told a press conference on the project Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"Once the steel scaffolding already used in Pisa are installed the Garisenda (tower) will go from the yellow phase (of relative danger) and will be secured, entering the green phase," he said.

The Italian culture ministry has earmarked five million euro to fix the Bologna tower, which has been cordoned off amid fears it may topple.

The work to repair and secure the Garisenda tower will run until June 2026.

The Garisenda is one of two towers standing side by side in the heart of Bologna, and among the main symbols of the Emilian capital.

The 48m Garisenda, which stands alongside the 97m and straight Torre degli Asinelli, is in a worrying state of stability, the ministry said in October.

