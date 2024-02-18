Trump calls Biden 'idiot' for bombing Yemen

18 February 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Former Us President Donald Trump called his successor Joe Biden an "idiot" for bombing the Houthis in Yemen because every bomb he throws costs "a million dollars" and noted the actions are also "killing a lot of people", Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Trump stated his administration wouldn't want to kill people and once again claimed that the wars between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas would not have started if he was still in the White House.