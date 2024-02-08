EU signs agreement on support for earthquake in Turkiye

8 February 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

With the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay and EU Commission Member Responsible for Harmonization and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, a bilateral authorization agreement was signed regarding the 400 million euro grant package committed by the EU due to earthquakes.

Speaking after the signing, Bozay said that Turkiye had signed a deal on support from the EU for the earthquake in Turkiye last year.

"We signed the agreement that will mobilise 400 million euros from the EU Solidarity Fund to Turkey, representing the largest part of the EU's commitment.".

Reminding that Turkiye was shaken in an unprecedented way by two devastating earthquakes in February 2023, Bozay said, "The strong solidarity shown by our friends was our consolation. The EU and its member countries were among the first to lend a helping hand. We are grateful for the support they provided after the earthquake. We are grateful for the recovery efforts of our European friends in the earthquake hit regions. We were also deeply impressed by his solidarity in helping".

Bozay noted that the necessary preparatory work has been carried out regarding the details of what will be done with the support to be provided.

"I would like to express our hope that the commitments made by all countries at the conference will be implemented in the coming days."

Bozay stated that, considering the extent of the destruction, the amount to be released with this agreement will only cover a small part of the comprehensive reconstruction efforts.

"The allocated funds are for various purposes, including the construction of schools and hospitals in the regions affected by the earthquake, as well as the restoration of structures within the scope of cultural heritage," Bozay said.

Bozay invited EU Commission member Ferreira to Turkiye to see the work on site and emphasized that the priorities are concrete projects that will improve the conditions in the region.

Elisa Ferreira, EU Commission Member Responsible for Cohesion and Reforms, said: "Yesterday was the first anniversary of the devastating earthquakes centered in Turkiye. One of the most severe disasters ever recorded in the region shocked us all. There was great sadness for the lives lost and the destroyed houses in Europe."

On this occasion, expressing her condolences once again on behalf of the EU Commission, Ferreira said, "The EU is in solidarity with Turkiye and has promised to provide assistance. Today marks one of the milestones of this commitment."

Ferreira stated that the 400 million euros to be provided from the EU Solidarity Fund is the largest amount ever given to a candidate country and that Turkiye has received support from this fund for the first time.

“The damage was done in a nightmarish 65 seconds, but rebuilding will take years," said Ferreira, emphasising that the EU is ready to provide guidance and support throughout the implementation period.

Ferreira said: "I regret to say that natural disasters caused by climate change are increasing. That is why the EU Commission proposed to increase the size of the Solidarity Fund. Last week, this was adopted by the EU Council. This will respond more adequately to the increasing needs wherever they are."

In response to the AA correspondent's question about the importance of the agreement, Ferreira said, "It is important that we help ourselves within Europe, and candidate countries are of course given special treatment in this regard. Therefore, we hope that this symbol of solidarity will help strengthen mutual trust with an important country like Turkiye."

Turkiye's Permanent Representative to the EU, Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, and EU Commission officials attended the signing ceremony.

Deputy Minister Bozay stated that they appreciated the leading role of the EU in organising the International Donors Conference held in Brussels on March 20, 2023, and said, "Today, we are here to announce an important step towards fulfilling the EU's 1 billion euro commitment at the conference."

