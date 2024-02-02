Visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan entering Iran to be effective from Feb 4

2 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Ali-Reza Bigdeli, announced that citizens of 28 countries, including Uzbekistan, will be able to enter the country without a visa starting from February 4, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

He noted that the 28 countries include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Tanzania, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Cuba, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus and India (by air).

Visa-free regime applies only when Indian citizens enter Iran using air transport, but they must obtain a visa if they wish to enter through land borders.