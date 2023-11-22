Türkiye's consumer sentiment at 4-month high in November

22 November 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s consumer sentiment improved to a 4-month high in November, according to data released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The consumer confidence index rose 1.1% month-on-month to 75.5 in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Despite the monthly hike, the figure is reflecting a pessimistic outlook due to remaining below 100.

Sub-indices for the present financial situation of households increased 2.7% and financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months gained 2.6%.

The index for general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months went up 0.6% in November from the month prior.

On the other hand, assessments on spending for durable goods over the next 12 months fell 0.6%.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.

