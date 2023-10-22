US, Japan, South Korea to hold joint aerial drill

22 October 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US, Japan, and South Korea were set to conduct a joint air military exercise near the Korean peninsula on Sunday, weeks after the three countries carried out their first three-nation naval interdiction drills in seven years, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.

Sunday’s drill was set to include a formation flight in which the three nations’ fighter planes escort a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, Yonhap reported, citing unidentified US and South Korean military sources.

While there have been cases of US-Korea and Japan-Korea joint drills, this would be the first time the three countries came together to conduct an aerial exercise, the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz