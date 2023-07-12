North Korea launches presumed ballistic missile

12 July 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea launched what is presumed to be a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the Japanese coast guards reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The authority requested fishing vessels in the designated splashdown area to remain vigilant and do not approach the potential fragments of a missile if they discover them.

A crisis response center was set up at the office of the Japanese prime minister in connection with the launch. The premier himself is currently on a visit to Lithuania, where he is taking part in a NATO summit.

The NHK television reported, citing defense sources, that the missile remains in flight, and, therefore, is flying a very steep trajectory. It is possible that it was long-range or a ballistic missile.