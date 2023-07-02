Situation in France 'very worrying' says Crosetto

2 July 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Sunday that the situation in France was "very worrying" after Italy's neighbour endured a fifth night of unrest following the death of a 17-year-old boy shot by police last week, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"We are very close (to Paris) because it is a difficult situation for the French government to manage," Crosetto said on the sidelines of the Fenix youth festival.

"We hope that it ends because the violence that has broken out, and which is not just hitting France and its institutions, but also many French citizens, is not acceptable.

"There is fear all over France.

"From the outside you can only watch and hope that it stops.

"But this must be a lesson to us because I think that the inequalities that have developed over the last 20 years should be addressed in a serious way.

"I think that Europe should address the issue too".

