North Korea not responding to calls from South Korea for third day

9 April 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea has not responded to the regularly-held inter-Korean calls for the third consecutive day, elevating tensions on the peninsula and raising concerns about the stability of the region, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

Officials in North Korea were unresponsive to the regular phone communication between the two sides on Sunday, Yonhap News reported, after calls through the military line went unanswered on the previous two days.

The two Koreas typically hold phone calls twice a day though the two lines, including a cross-border liaison channel, during the week, while the military channel is used on weekends.

South Korea defense ministry officials said they reached out to the North through the military hotline at 9 a.m. Sunday but the calls went unanswered, according to Yonhap.

The suspension of communication comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea’s recent weapons tests, which were seen as a response to joint military drills between South Korea and the US.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz