India and Türkiye: Thread of sufism binds two great countries

2 September 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Dr Shujaat Ali Quadri

“When we are dead, seek not our tomb in the earth, but find it in the hearts of men,” read the epithet at the tomb of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi situated in Konya, Türkiye. True to the words of the greatest mystic maverick, the people all over the world have been hunting him in the hospices of their hearts. Nowhere he has found as permanent a place as in India — the land of sages and sufis. In fact sufis like Rumi and Sheikh Ahmad Sirhindi are stars on the firmament of India-Türkiye relations. Since ancient history to the modern age, the bridge of sufism has kept both great countries of the world together. As Türkiye is calibrating its policy towards India as part of its Asia Anew doctrine, India has too reciprocated emphasising on sufi or spiritual links between the two countries.

Exchange of translation

The exchange of sufi thoughts between India and Türkiye may be traced to the Delhi Sultanate period in 13th century. However, when the Mughals ruled India, the sufi lodges in Ottoman cities became regular hosts of their Indian guests. Not only sufis, even diplomats travelled both the countries and carried scholarly texts back to their countries to translate and disseminate them among the nobles and the masses.

During this culturally and politically vibrant time, Hindu scriptures became a point of scholarly debate among Muslim Sufis. Several important scriptures and popular works were translated from Sanskrit to Persian and Arabic – the two languages of power and scholarship at that time. Most notable work that was translated was Hindu epic poem Mahabharata. The task was commissioned by none other than Emperor Akbar. His learned courtier Naqib Khan rendered the epochal work into Persian and named it Razmnama (Book of War). Other translations that followed were Rajatarangini and Ramayana. Similarly, poems and quatrains of classical sufis like Rumi were translated into Sanskrit, and later Hindi.