Turkish UCAV successfully completes first fire test with winged guidance kit

16 June 2022 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkish Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), which was developed by Baykar under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries, has successfully completed another important stage in the ammunition integration process, Yeni Shafak reports.

Bayraktar AKINCI, which took off from Corlu on June 14 with the KGK-SHA-82 (Winged Guidance Kit) ammunition produced by TUBITAK SAGE, successfully performed the first shooting test for the specified coordinate on the Sinop shore, according to Baykar's statement.

The electro-optical camera on the AKINCI and the ground telemetry antennae confirmed that the 340 kg of ammo hit the target from 30 km distant with high precision.

Bayraktar AKINCI, which just completed a successful fire test for the target on the sea surface using Roketsan's Teber-82 Guidance Kit, also owns the altitude record in Turkiye’s aviation history.

Continuing its test flights, Bayraktar AKINCI B UCAV broke Turkish aviation history's altitude record on March 11 by soaring to an altitude of 40,170 feet.

Bayraktar AKINCI UCAVs, which were added to the inventory during a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are being actively deployed by security personnel in operational tasks. Six Bayraktar AKINCI UCAVs have so far been added to the security forces' arsenal.

Moreover, export contracts have been signed with three countries for Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV.

Within the scope of the contracts, Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV and ground systems are expected to be delivered on a regular basis beginning in 2023. Baykar, which made its first national UAV export in 2012, completed the export of $664 million UAV/UCAV system in 2021 and obtained more than 80 percent of its revenues from exports.

Negotiations with a number of countries interested in the National UCAV Bayraktar AKINCI continue.

