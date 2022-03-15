By Trend

Serdar Berdimuhamedow has won the snap presidential election in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Central Election Commission (CEC).

Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers Serdar Berdimuhamedow won the snap presidential election with 72.97 percent of votes.

The snap presidential election was held in Turkmenistan on March 12, 2022. Nine candidates ran for the presidential post.

The election continued from 07:00 till 19:00 (GMT+5). According to the official data, over 3.3 million people voted across the country, which is 97.17 percent of the total number.

